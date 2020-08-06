Revlon Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Newest Global Brand Name Ambassador

” I have actually constantly established bench high for myself with every little thing I do, however to currently be a brand name ambassador for Revlon, it seems like a brand-new degree,” claimed Megan. “To me, the Revlon brand name represents both appeal as well as women toughness as well as I’m delighted to aid specify what that indicates to a brand-new generation of ladies.”

Understood for her outbreak anthems, consisting of “Warm Woman Summertimes” as well as “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion is the utmost three-way hazard: songs musician, social networks experience, as well as advanced tastemaker. She remains to establish as well as dominate objectives in both songs as well as tv with a multitude of honors as well as success to her name. Most lately, she launched the tune, “Women In The Hood,” as well as struck # 1 on the Signboard graphes with her track “Savage”. She is additionally co-anchoring HBO Max’s fact program competitors, Legendary, which highlights contemporary drag sphere society, dealing with her brand-new cd as well as seeking her bachelor’s level in Health and wellness Management at Texas Southern College

” Megan is an amazing ability as well as we understand she’s just mosting likely to remain to increase to brand-new elevations,” claimed Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand Name Head Of State. “When we initially approached her regarding a collaboration almost a year earlier, we were attracted to her self-confidence as well as intense passion as high as her power to hold absolutely nothing back. She enjoys to share herself with make-up as well as is a consistent motivation to her followers on living strongly. It’s that credibility as well as unapologetic spirit that we appreciate, as well as we are enjoyed invite her to the Revlon family members.”

Over its 80+ year background, Revlon has actually specified modernity with its impressive “Remarkable Ladies” project in the 1990’s as well as authorized the very first Black as well as plus-size versions to appeal agreements. Revlon was additionally the very first mainstream make-up brand name to include a female of shade in a nationwide appeal promotion in the 1970’s.

Megan Thee Stallion will certainly start showing up in behalf of Revlon throughout media systems starting this month.

A legendary American appeal brand name, Revlon was established in 1932 with innovative nontransparent nail enamel. Today the brand name is considered worldwide appeal leader, pioneer as well as shade specialist, providing customers in greater than 150 nations a series of premium quality shade cosmetics, under leading franchise business consisting of ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD as well as PhotoReady Honest. The brand name has an abundant heritage in hair shade as well as treatment, consisting of ColorSilk, the top customer hair shade brand name in the United States. Revlon additionally uses a variety of devices for appeal as well as nail. Revlon offers expert hairstylist as well as colorists with the Revlon Specialist line, providing hair shade, hair treatment as well as designing items under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, as well as Equave franchise business. Revlon Specialist additionally gives reducing side education and learning to aid hair salon specialists all over the world change their customers to look their greatest. With an enduring dedication to ladies’s progression, wellness as well as health, the brand name has background of elevating funds as well as recognition for ladies’s problems via trademark programs like the Revlon Run Stroll as well as The Revlon Million Buck Difficulty.

