Rewinding to the ‘ 90s: take a look at the Beginning of the E! Interviews with Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith and more stars!

“I’m just young,” he said. “People talk about, oh, I need to rest. I do not rest. Rest when you’re 70 years of age.”

Smith continued: “My father, you know, he owns his own business and he has always taught the work. You can’t do anything sitting. I am a 21 year old, so I need to rest?”

Around the same time as the launch of The Prince of Bel AirAnother young actor throws in his first role in the television recurring: Leonardo DiCaprio.

He played Garry Buckman in the series of 1990 Parentingand on the E! subsequent interview, the 16-years of age, has expressed her wish that her two favorite actors …Joe Pesci and Jack Nicholson-It would be the show.

DiCaprio seemed to have already mastered the art of the interview, saying: “I like to play. I think that this will make me move forward in life, you know, from an early age. And I love the attention, I must admit. I love the attention! “

He added: “I love to be interviewed like that!”