Ricardo La Volpe announced his retirement as coach: “I Already weighed the age.”

After more than 35 years of career as technical director, the argentine Ricardo Antonio La Volpe he announced his retirement from the bench.
The technician, who has an extensive career in the mexican soccer, he explained that after what happened in your last experience as a helmsman, in the Club Deportivo Toluca, took the decision to now focus on finding an opportunity as director of sports, something that, in the words of one’s own ‘Moustache’, has sought for more than 10 years.
The confession of the former footballer was given in a talk with the journalist ESPN David Faitelson: “I am choosing to be athletic director, I don’t want to direct more. I already passed the age, because I spent that kind of pressure. (Now I want to go) where to consider I”.
-That is, what Ricardo La Volpe will not drive more?
“No, No… after what happened to me in Toluca no longer” well, ” said the Moustache to Futbol Picante.
The argentine it stopped being the coach of Club Toluca of the mexican League football to a date of the end of the Opening of 2019, after a tournament with poor results that prevented him from to the red devils play the Liguilla by the title.
The Volpe came to the team at the beginning of march for the completion of the previous tournament and was unable to start the following from the preseason. However, errors in the planning and the understanding with players ended up causing its output. It was his second stage with the city of Toluca. The first was from June of 2001 to December of 2002 after carrying out a successful work and take the leap the coach of the mexican national team, which comandaría to the World cup in Germany 2006.
On more than one occasion, The Volpe accepted the guilt of the losing streak and played down the pressure on their players. He said that he had chosen wrong in the reinforcements, and therefore expected results once you have a process of adaptation. However, things did not improve and after a poor performance in the field of the Lion, where they fell goleados 4-0, the board decided to fire him with just eight months of work. In this second stage with the Toluca, La Volpe directed 25 matches, won eight, lost 10 and tied seven.
The Volpe concluded your go-to in the courts as a player in 1983 with the Hawks Oaxtepec. With them started to run, after you rescue them from falling, he decides to sell the club and became the Angels of Puebla. In 1988 tab with the Atlantean, the team that brought football to Mexico. After a season with the Colts, is going to Chivas, does not succeed and returns with the barca team.
For the campaign in 1992-93, he won his only League title as technical director. In the playoffs left behind Necaxa, Leon, and Monterrey. The final win for a total of 4 to 0, the Atlantean turned to be champion after 46 years of drought. He left the Colts until 1996, and in that year he signed with the America, lasted for 4 meetings, one of those lost 5 to 0 against Chivas, then fell against the Puebla and he was fired from Coapa.
Arribaría with The Academy of the Atlas. One of his eras most remembered was with the Rojinegros. They came to the end of Summer 1999, they let go the title vs. Toluca on penalty kicks. The Volpe will come horns for the 2001 and now commanded the Devils. Led Toluca to a end, however, before he signed with the Mexican national team, so that Alberto Jorge led the meetings for the trophy, won it and stayed with the merit. With the Tricolor won the Gold Cup in 2003, stayed in group stage in the Olympic Games of Athens in 2004, was a semifinalist in the Confederations 2005, was removed from his second Gold Cup in the same year and for the World cup in Germany 2006, would be in the final round.
From there his career was less. Would pass by the Boca Juniors, Velez Sarsfield, Monterrey, Atlas (again), the Selection of Costa Rica, Banfield, Atlante, Guadalajara, Chiapas, America, Pyramids and the city of Toluca. With the Azulcremas played his last final. He lost to the Tigers in 2016, the centenary year of the Eagles.