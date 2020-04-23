Ricardo La Volpe announced his retirement as technical director

The end of an era. After more than 35 years of career as technical director, Ricardo La Volpe announced that it has completed its stage as coach.

“I am choosing to be athletic director, I don’t want to direct more. I already passed the age, because I spent that kind of pressure. (Now I want to go) where to consider me. Today Ricardo La Volpe says, where?, on the pitch. I didn’t took it well with the journalists, I don’t get on very well with the professionals,” said the argentine in an interview with ESPN.

Before these statements, The Moustache was questioned “what La Volpe no longer wants to return as a coach?”, to which he answered: “No, No… after what happened to me in Tolucaas…”.

During his career as a estretega, The Volpe was on the bench of teams like Oaxtepec, Atlantean, America, Atlas, Guadalajara, Toluca, Chiapas, etc., in Addition was to the front of the Mexican and the selection of Costa Rica. The only title that he earned in the mexican soccer was with the Foals of Iron.

