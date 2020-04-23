Ricardo La Volpe announced his retirement as technical director

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 23.04.2020 00:34:48





The argentine Ricardo La Volpe surprised the soccer after announcing his retirement as technical director, being his last team Toluca in the Liga MX. The confession of the exfutbolista was given in a talk with David Faitelson.

‘doRicardo La Volpe will not direct more?’, questioned Faitelson, to which the exestratega of the Selection he responded emphatically ‘No, No… after what happened to me in Toluca no longer‘said to Futbol Picante.

In Mexicothe Moustache trained to franchises as Oaxtepec, Angeles de Puebla, Atlante, Guadalajara, Querétaro, América, Atlas, Toluca, Monterrey and Jaguars, being champion with only Foals of Iron.

“I am choosing to be athletic director, I do not want to lead more. I already passed the age, because I spent that kind of pressure. Ricardo La Volpe says, where?, on the pitch. I I don’t wear either with the journalists, I do not get on very well with the professionals,” he added.

The step of Ricardo La Volpe with the Tricolor is remembered by the title of Gold cup in 2003, as well as the good showing in the Confederations Cup of 2005, however was unable to transcend in the World Germany 2006falling in the second Round then falling with Argentina.

At the international level, had the opportunity to take charge of clubs in argentine and Boca Juniors, Banfield and Vélez Sarsfield; in addition to the Selection of Costa Rica and the Pyramids FC of Egypt.