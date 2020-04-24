Ricardo La Volpe ensures that it will be a sports director of “short-shorts”

After an extensive career as a coach, Ricardo La Volpe he says he is ready to revolutionize and drive the mexican soccer from another view.

In chat with Ignacio Suárezcontributor RECORDthe extimonel of the Mexican recognized that is seen as a Sports Director that not only take the reins of the first team of an institution, but who will also be in charge of designing the structure of basic forces, as well as leading the talent acquisition.

“When I talk about being Sports Directoris something that I’ve thinking a long time ago, so I take the decision to seek work within the sport that I love. But not any more it is about seeing travel and the reinforcements of a first computer, as I intend to do is to be an Athletic Director of shorts, that is to say, to work as a link with the First to see the gaming system, the gaming form in the below and for you to go looking for features in visorias, for a certain system of play,” he told Ignacio Suárez.

Keeping that good smell that characterizes him to attract talents, The Volpe prioritizes visorias of young people, as is often done in South americamore specifically in Argentinawhere many stars were discovered thanks to a long expedition organised by the scout.

“To go suddenly to the north, see the universities, always be looking for players and logically give the player the ideal position, through their potential and to finish, on Monday to meet with coaches from the lower to the planning of the work weekly and monthly. Have meetings with them and all with dialogue. Then follow up with the calls and visorias throughout the Republic, regardless that you already have players,” he explained.

In the same way, assured that there are positions and characteristics that must be formed and exploited in Mexicoinstead of searching for them in the foreign market.

“The intention is to give the Club players for the first, I say that there are specific positions that with the amount of mexicans there, we must create them here, maybe a nine is complicated, but there are 10, there is contention and fliers that they can get out of here”, he added .

However, even though in your mind it takes years to strengthen the idea of becoming Sports Director, Ricardo La Volpe he acknowledged that if a project very good convincing would lead.

“I thought that my future was in Toluca, but was not given and I think that my last few years in football will be in the training of players. If you arrive on a project, it would have to be very good to take it (as a coach),” he said.

