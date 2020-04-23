Ricardo La Volpe is retiring as technical director

MEXICO — The argentine Ricardo Antonio La Volpe announced his retirement from football in his role as technical director in a chat with Futbol Picante.

The Volpe he anticipated that after what happened in your last experience as the helmsman of a team, took the decision to now focus on finding an opportunity as an athletic director, something that, in the words of one’s own ‘Moustache’, has sought for more than 10 years.

“I am choosing to be athletic director, I don’t want to direct more. I already passed the age, because I spent that kind of pressure. (Now I want to go) where to consider me. Today, Ricardo La Volpe says, where?, on the pitch. I didn’t took it well with the journalists, I don’t get on very well with the professionals.”

-That is, what Ricardo La Volpe will not drive more?

“No, No… after what happened to me in Toluca, already…”

This snippet of the chat with the strategist was issued this night for Futbol Picante, which is transmitted to complete this Thursday.

The Volpe directed in Mexico in Oaxtepec, Angeles de Puebla, Atlante (of the one who made champion), Chivas, Querétaro, América, Atlas, Toluca, Striped and Jaguars.

Headed to Mexico in the World cup in Germany in 2006, competition in which he got eliminated in the second round at the hands of Argentina. He commanded to Costa Rica, although its pace with the ticos was brief.

He also led Boca Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina and Pyramids in Egypt.