Ricardo La Volpe puts JJ Macias is only a step down from Lautaro Martinez

MEXICO — “the Waters with JJ Macias,” says the ‘Moustache’.

The judgment is clear and final. Mexico has its ‘9’ of the future. Unless something comes out extraordinary, Ricardo Antonio La Volpeensures that the attacker Chivas has a promising future, not only in football national, but international.

Do not make comparisons with ‘killers’ world, but without doubt to ‘JJ’ leave it as a footballer than to be in teams as Manchester Cityof Pep Guardiola, leave a trace of mexican soccer.

The ‘Moustache’ knows what he’s talking about. Discoverer of players of sizes international Andres Guardado, the argentine puts the attacker just below a Lautaro Martinezas a player of Inter Milan playing to get to Barcelona.

“Today Mexico has a good front. Raúl Jiménez. And care, comes the young Macias… Beware! It is the future. It has to grow, but is a player that I love. It showed a Lion,” said the exentrenador of the Mexican national team.

One of the aspects that draws the attention of Macias is his character.

“He went out and made strong statements… but is a player that is not bailed, a element young man who showed his category, his quality and, of course, that is going to fight for the ownership to be a 9 of the Selection, as it is going to fight Lautaro in Argentina. I saw Lautaro…. I jugadorazo! But oh what such a Macias!”, said.

Do you put it to that level?

“Maybe you don’t have as much imbalance, but it moves well, has good retention, know to endure to generate walls with the flyers that come back, is a player quite full”.

Ricardo stated that there is a footballer that you have a comparative current JJ Maciasbut it is sure that if the player rojiblanco take it with Guardiola as he plays the Manchester, as played in Barcelona, and as he did play to Bayern, sure that Macias is going to score goals.

“The front has stages. To me, what you are doing Raul Jimenez is very good. I had with (Jose) Cardozo, there are times that the 9 is not clear, not defined, today perhaps Raul is stronger than Javier Hernandez, but the two are very good, they are big, that’s why I warn the arrival of a player like Macias, again, such a player I love, you just have to know how to wear it,” he said.

‘THIS IS NOT A LIE, LAINEZ IS A MESSI’

Ricardo La Volpe, discoverer of Diego Lainez, regrets that today’s player Betis.

“I told them that was missing a year more of growth. The other point is the technical. I believe that a coach with vision and intelligence who see quality players you should position it in the right place for the footballer to shine. Lainez was never to be a fourth wheel on the outside, was a second free end, for me it is like a Messi.“

Do you speak of the quality or the positioning on the pitch? It’s a lot of criticism that what campare

“But because it’s not quality if it is a player unbalancing, very good technical definition, what happens is that I had to have growth, but when it was it was an item that I should grow up. When Messi arrived at the age of 15 years at Barcelona, no one knew that I was in Barecelona, he begins year after year to improve your experierncia, with his brush, but in the position that they put Diego does not have these qualities”.

Ensures that Lainez, when they met, had a light of what was a Daniel Osorno in Atlas, Guillermo Barros Schelotto in the Mouth, players that make damage in the attack.

“I take it to a computer that is not a… oh, phew! a team (Betis) more recovery attack, they got it wrong, there it was. It was best to leave that to the Ajax, I think we should have a guide to explain where it was better. Ajax is a team of education,” he said.

Ricardo believes that his youth is a player that can recover.

“You need someone to talk with him. You must learn many things. You can learn to be a 10 or 9 end. So I had little time and flashed. He was a player with confidence and is now displaced. It is very important to the support of their peers and environment. I hope it recovers, it is a great mexican talent,” he said.