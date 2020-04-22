Ricardo Osorio: ‘No one is going to spend 15 million by Pizarro’

Ricardo Osorio, a former player, a mexican was able to consolidate his career in the Bundesliga, revealed that the players mexicans are overrated, because the high costs as Rodolfo Pizarro are a barrier to not getting to the Old Continent.

In an interview with Fox Spots Radio, the exzaguero explained that the high costs, the lack of preparation of the player aztec, are not eye-catching for european clubs.

“The mexican players are very expensive. With all due respect, they’re not going to spend $ 15 million per Pizarrois a great player, but is overrated.

“The mexican people should make better things, think they are already made (to go to Europe), but the truth is deden prepare in all aspects,” he said.

