Richard Branson Sacrifices Virgin Galactic To Save His Empire

Due to increasing costs linked to the crisis of the Covid-19, which threaten to cripple his empire, the billionaire Richard Branson is preparing to sell not less than $ 400 million of its shares in Virgin Galactic.

On Monday, the Virgin group, Branson has revealed in a statement to the New York stock Exchange that its subsidiary, ” Vieco 10 Limited “, which Branson owns nearly 81% of the shares, could sell common shares of Virgin Galactic to the tune of $ 25 million (23 million euros). According to the announcement, rather than being put up for sale at one time, the shares ” should be sold from time to time “.

The decision to sell comes as Virgin Atlantic, the airline owned by Branson and of which he is the majority shareholder, faces a risk of bankruptcy due to the pandemic that leads to the prohibition of flights and the cancellation of the holiday in the world.

The sale could generate $ 400 million (368 million euros) due to the fall in the share price, which had reached a peak of $ 37 in February of this year, and who has thus recorded a decrease of approximately $ 20. The Virgin group said in its statement that it ” will use any product to provide power to its portfolio of global companies, leisure, holidays and travel who have been affected by the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 “.

Virgin Galactic, the company of space flight Branson, has for objective to make discover the space tourism to the masses in the not so distant future. The company was listed on the stock exchange in October last year, what has made Branson the direct competitor of the billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos on the burgeoning market for space tourism. Virgin Galactic currently boasts a market capitalization of $ 4.1 billion. The company lost $ 210 million on a turnover of just 3.8 million last year.

Reuters has announced that actor Leonardo DiCaprio and pop star Justin Bieber will be among the first to join Branson on the first sub-orbital flight by Virgin.

The risks

Branson has taken steps to protect the airline Virgin Atlantic, which has proven to be the most vulnerable of the assets of Virgin. The critical situation of the airline has been in the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-march.

Last week, Virgin Atlantic announced that it would cut 3 150 jobs and would put an end to flights from London-Gatwick. Its CEO, Shai Weiss, said that although the airline has ” weathered many storms “, nothing ” has not been as devastating as the COVID-19 in terms of loss of lives and livelihoods for a large number of people. “

In the course of the weekend, Sky News reported that Branson had hired the investment bank Houlihan Lokey to find investors willing to inject emergency funds into the airline’s transatlantic.

The search for outside investment was the result of the failure of Branson to get federal funds to support Virgin Atlantic.

In mid-April, the british government has asked Virgin Atlantic to re-submit its application for a bailout of 622 million dollars (573 million euros) for the coronavirus.

The Financial Times it was reported that the british government had not been impressed by his initial offer, which included a combination of commercial loans and guarantees in the amount of 622 million dollars (573 million euros).

In an article on the website of Virgin, Branson said : “We will do everything possible to ensure the continuity of the airline. To achieve this we will need the support of the government, given the great uncertainty that surrounds the travel today and the fact that we don’t know for how long the aircraft will be fixed to the ground. This assistance would take the form of a commercial loan. It would, therefore, not free money, and the airline company will have to repay. “

“The harsh reality of this unprecedented crisis is that many airlines in the world need the help of governments and many have already received it. Without this support, there will be more competition and hundreds of thousands of additional jobs will be lost, as well as the essential connectivity and enormous economic value, ” explained Mr Branson in his article.

