Richard Jewell : Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill had to be the hero of the film Clint Eastwood

Before Sam Rockwell and Paul Walter Hauser, the duo of Wolf of Wall Street wanted to get in this project.

In the beginning of 2014, Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio benefited fully from the success of the Wolf of Wall Streetof Martin Scorsese : is hearing very clearly, they were all the rage on the red carpet, have marked the spirits by parodying Titanic at SNL, and have both been nominated for an Oscar (but lost to Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto for Dallas Buyers Club). Then they sought to work together again and are interested in a project of 20th Century Fox : adaptation of an article of Vanity Fair title The Ballad of Richard Jewell who was interested in the sad fate of this officer american who discovered a bomb during the Olympic Games of Atlanta in 1996, and has managed to limit the damage. The attack was made in three dead and a hundred wounded, but could have been much more deadly had it not been there. However, the publication of an article misinformed presenting it as one of the suspects the FBI has ruined his life, triggering a runaway media crazy. This is the story that tells of today, Clint Eastwood, with Paul Walter Hauser in the role of the hero who became a victim, and Sam Rockwell in the skin of his lawyer.

In September 2014, Leo and Jonah were still attached to the project, which was then a screenwriter and a film director : Billy Ray and Paul Greengrass. They came also to know a nice success thanks to Captain Phillips, who told the true story of an impressive hostage on board a container ship american by somali pirates. In April 2015, however, the project change of director : Clint Eastwood is interested (after a brief mention of David O. Russell) and Richard Jewell then goes from Fox to Warner Bros, the studio that produces and distributes most of its films (Memories of our fathers, Gran Torino, American Sniper, The Mule…). For a time, the duo is still attached to the project, but the filmmaker is very busy : he turns up at the same time Jersey Boys and American Sniper, released in 2014, and then Sully (2016), and The 15h17 to Paris and The Muleon the screens the u.s. in 2018. Richard Jewell is delayed, but in June 2019, surprise !, filming begins with Paul Walter Hauser as a hero (the actor Me, Tonya was able to meet the mother of the man he embodies on the screen to prepare for his role), and Sam Rockwell, recently oscar-winning for 3 Billboardsin place of DiCaprio. Jonah and Leo remain, however, producers of the film, which critically acclaimed and a good start in France by attracting more than 300 000 curious in the cinema on its first weekend.

