Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Bodyguard) in a relationship with an actor from Teen Wolf ? The story unexpected

If Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) (singleshe could well have played the entremetteuses for one of her former co-stars ! The young woman, who rents his luxurious apartment in Los Angeles at $ 20 000 per month, has found a new tenant in the person of Richard Madden, who lent his features to Robb Stark. But it has not decided to live alone in this apartment and sharing with Froy Gutierrez, which interpreted the character of Nolan Holloway in the seriesTeen Wolf ! Last February, the two actors had already been spotted together in the streets of Los Angeles JUST HEREand recently, the young man of 22-year-old has shared photos that appear to be taken from the apartment of Emilia Clarke, if one compares his pictures with those of the property of the actress, RIGHT THERE. Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez seem so beautiful and good to be confined together !

A source has even revealed to The Sunconcerning Richard Madden : “He lives in the former residence of Emilia because she is very good and it is the perfect place to isolate himself. She really has everything what it needs. It is really well-with Froy, and he is happy to have company while being stuck inside. As it is already spending a fortune for the property, he wanted someone with whom to enjoy it. He could not see himself living there in the long term, but now he needs to ask because we don’t say that he will soon be able to move.” This new course very soon led to rumors of a possible love story between the two actors. After a possible love story between Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) and Richard Madden last year, the former actor Game of Thrones it is now in a relationship with Froy Gutierrez ? It is for the moment too early to tell, the two may simply be a roommate. In any case, this story does not fail to speak !