Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) in a relationship with Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) ? The fans react

This is the rumor that is shaking the planet people for a few days ! Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Bodyguard) is he in a relationship with Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) ? The two are in any case currently confined together during the pandemic of the Covid-19 in the apartment rented by Emilia Clarke ! Of course, this revelation was enough to trigger a real tsunami on the Canvas, all the world wondering if the two actors were not just simple roommates, but as a couple ! For the moment, nothing indicates to us that this is the case, none of them had spoken of their relationship and no photo of demonstration of affection in public have been leaked. But it was not necessary any more for the fans Game of Thrones and Teen Wolf panic on the approximation unexpected of Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez.

No, I’m not checking the Insta feeds of Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez every day to see if they took new pics of each other! You are!!! — A. J Raven (@tempest071990) May 20, 2020

“Froy gutierrez is lucky to be in quarantine with Richard madden” bitch Richard is the lucky one — – The following was to – ???? (@Addictfroy) May 16, 2020

I’m sorry but now I can’t stop thinking about richard madden and froy gutierrez — polly (@werewoIfqueen) May 16, 2020

the best thing about today so far? pictures of froy and richard together 😀 they are the perfect couple — ⍟????????????????????✪????️???? (@anettmin) May 16, 2020

I fucking knew it. Been saying for months that Richard Madden and Froy are still together. — Maja (@perftronnie) May 15, 2020

On Twitterafter the info from this co-location, we saw the landing of a large number of reactions of internet users, the most delighted to know about a rapprochement between the two actors. One thus could read messages such as : “No, I’m not watching the account Instagram of Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez every day to see if they took pictures of one another… But you yes !!”, “I’m sorry, but I can’t stop thinking about Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez” or “I knew it. I have said for months that Richard Madden and Froy are all the time crammed together”. You will have understood it, everyone seems to enjoy this co-location unexpected and above all, many believe in a love story between Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez. But is this really the case ? For the moment, the blur persists ! However, if there’s a star Game of Thrones who has found her better half is Sophie Turner, who, pregnant with Joe Jonas, has finally unveiled her baby bump.