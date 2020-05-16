Richard Madden is living in the house of 20k per month, Emilia Clarke

2020-05-16 11:00:04

Richard Madden is currently in quarantine in the house of Emilia Clarke, co-star of Game of Thrones.

Richard Madden stays in the home of £ 20,000 Emilia Clarke by month in Los Angeles.

The actor of 33 years is in quarantine in the middle of the pandemic Covid-19 and currently lives in the block of two rooms in his co-star ‘Game of Thrones’ in the city, with her boyfriend, the actor of ‘Teen Wolf’, Froy Gutierrez , 22.

A source told the chronicle’s Bizarre newspaper The Sun: “Richard has returned to Los Angeles a few weeks before the start of the lock after turning the new film from Marvel,” The Eternals “, in London.

“Since then, he lives in the old house of Emilia, because it is very pleasant and it is the perfect place to isolate himself.

“He has really succeeded with Froy and he is happy to have company while being stuck inside. As it is already spending a fortune on the property, he wanted that someone benefits from it.

“He has not been living there long-term, but now he has to settle because he doesn’t seem that he will soon be able to move.”

It is not known if Richard rents the house, Emilia, or if it was provided to him free of charge.

The actress has purchased the stunning home to 3.8 million pounds in 2016, but the rents for two years after his return to London.

Richard and Emilia, who played, respectively, Robb Stark and Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones”, have remained close since they worked together.

They enjoyed a public meeting in the gala Time 100 last year, but Richard revealed that they were to catch up in private whenever possible.

He said: “I see Emilia all the time, so this is not too important to come together.”

