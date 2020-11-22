Richard Schiff Hospitalized for Covid-19 Shows “Some Improvement Every Day”

The actor who has a role in the series The Good Doctor is receiving oxygen, Remdesivir, and steroids in the hospital.

Actor Richard Schiff, known for shows like The Good Doctor and The West Wing, has revealed that he has been hospitalized for Covid-19 and assured fans that he is getting a little better every day.

Schiff first tweeted on November 10 that he and his wife, Sheila Kelley, who has a recurring role on The Good Doctor, tested positive for the virus on Election Day, November 3.

Citing his Nov 10 post, Schiff tweeted Monday: “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it a lot easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2, and steroids, showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and feeling better, but she is still somewhat ill. I love you all.”

Meanwhile, variety.com reported that production on The Good Doctor has continued in Vancouver. The filming schedule has been adjusted in the absence of Schiff and Kelley.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020

Kelley also posted about Schiff’s hospitalization on Instagram on Monday: “The last 72 hours have been difficult. @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and redeliver. Thank you all for your prayers and love. We feel them. It is doing better. Getting stronger. ”

Kelley also mentioned that her son, Gus, also has Covid-19. “My son and I keep riding this weird covid roller coaster up and down and around. I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I feel pretty good and the next it’s hard for me to breathe, ”he wrote.

Kelley is not sure where they got the virus from. “It could have been to the gym. It is impossible to know, ”he wrote.

Encouraging his fans to stay safe, he wrote: “Keep taking care of yourself. Handwashing. Stay away from this virus. “