Ricky Gervais destroys a group of celebrities that has taken over the Imagine of John Lennon

Actress Gal Gadot and a handful of other celebrities make the buzz since they came together to sing Imagine by John Lennon. Ricky Gervais also commented on the collaboration, mocking her tone preachy and the lack of musical ear of the participants.

The collaboration was born out of good intent, encouraging the global unity, because the coronavirus has forced a large part of the world to be stuck. Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and others have taken part in the collab in question, but even the power of their celebrity status has not been able to influence public opinion.

Ricky Gervais is a comedian, actor, screenwriter, director and producer for british television. It is mainly known for his incarnations of David Brent in The Office and Andy Millman in Extras – television series he created with his partner in crime Stephen Merchant. Internationally, he is most notably known for his role of Dr. McPhee in the three parts of the saga Night at The museum.

Mr. Gervais told BBC Radio 5 :

This video is not so bad, they are probably very nice people, but the interpretation was awful. They may be done for good reasons, to help the normal people. However, some people say : “My film will be out soon and I’m not on tv – I need that the general public sees me”, not all but some. You can see it in their eyes : “I could cry because of the beauty of my personality, I’m so awesome to have done that”. The whole world has noticed, we get it.

In addition to Ricky Gervais, who points out the strong smell of self-satisfaction with this collaboration, Joe Rogan, a specialist in martial arts and host of american radio, has also criticized the recovery on his podcast.

You idiot, when the grannies of all the world die, this is not the time to sing : “Imagine there’s no heaven”. This is so stupid.

Video of Gal Gadot :