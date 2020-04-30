Ricky Gervais tackle violently Hollywood to have closed the eyes on Harvey Weinstein [VIDÉO]

People and royalty

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes held yesterday, January 5. The occasion of a small settlement of account for the actor and comedian Ricky Gervais, who hosted for the fifth time at the ceremony.

Humor corrosive and smile biting, for the edition 2020 of the Golden Globesthe English actor Ricky Gervais has not held his shots. Addressing successively to Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, or Prince Andrew, the host of the evening did not hesitate to place all those around hollywood in front of its responsibilities.

Read also > Golden Globes : the Hollywood mythical and the war film, triumph

At the opening of the ceremony, Gervais sets the tone by referring directly to that-which-we-do-must-not-pronounce-the-name.

“Let’s start in beauty, we are going to laugh at your expense, okay ? In this room, you will find some of the bosses of the tv and film industry the largest in the world, people of various backgrounds. But all have one thing in common : they are all terrified of Ronan Farrow. “

“He comes to fetch you “, “he adds, referring to the journalist who helped reveal the abuse of Harvey Weinstein. The timing is perfect since the trial of the famous producer in hollywood opens today in New York.

🔥SAVAGE🔥 Ricky Gervais just gave the best opening speech at the #GoldenGlobes ever. He absolutely DESTROYED Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/byRej81Xo0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2020

Grunting annoyed and shouts disapproving are then heard in the room, which doesn’t stop the creator of the series The Office. It is the turn of Prince Andrew to take to his rank. Gervais teases first Leonardo Di Caprio, about his penchant for younger women, imagining that the girlfriend of the actor, Camila Morrone, became too old for his taste when he left the first Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

“Even prince Andrew told him : ‘No, but dude…’ “, he finally let go, in direct reference to the involvement of prince Andrew in the scandal, Jeffrey Epstein.

Read also > Harvey Weinstein feared to have been ” forgotten “, his accusers say

The subject was then mainly focused on the forest fires in Australia, leaving aside for a moment the movement #MeToo… for better return. Thus, to announce the actress Sandra Bullock, the last hostess of the ceremony, he said :

“Our next presenter played in a Bird Box on Netflix, a movie where the people survive by making as if they saw nothing “has he started. “A bit like working for Harvey Weinstein “.

While rumblings are heard the most beautiful in the room, Gervais speaks more directly to the audience of actors and directors present : “It is you who have done it ! Not me ! “. A “your mouths “ closing the sequence, censored by american tv.