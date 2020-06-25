“Rifkin”s Festival” : the new film by Woody Allen, will be presented in San Sebastian in September

Retirement ? Woody Allen is not known. Persona non grata in the united States, in response to allegations of sexual abuse made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, the american film director has found refuge in the past summer in Spain, where it has become “Rifkin”s Festival”, her first film since “A rainy day in New York”, launched last fall.

This new comedy follows an American couple, played by Gina Gershon and Wallace Shaw, who comes to attend the Festival of Cinema of San Sebastián. From fiction to reality, there is only one step, since the direction of the San Sebastian film Festival has announced that “Rifkin”s Festival” it would be the opening of the 68th edition, which will commence on the 18 of September.