RiftStar Raiders– XboxOne Game Download For Free





Hailing from the orbital city of Arcadia, situated at the heart of the Far Reach as well as house to the galaxy’s pirate guilds as well as criminal elite, Raiders are well known warm shot pilots, scavengers as well as hirelings. But helping the feds does not imply you will allow all that loot slip in between your fingers without a battle, despite a much better risk coming up.

Enlist your most trusted colleagues to fire as well as loot your method via 9 powerful 4 gamer co-op objectives, eliminating flocks of aliens, feds as well as competing pirate gangs in this deep area, top down, shoot ’em up.

Download Now