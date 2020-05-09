Rihanna: a famous singer refuses to pass a casting for the album, “R9” – Actu Rihanna

While fans eagerly await the return of Rihanna with a new album called “R9”, some information has been circulating about the next musical project of the interpreter of “Good Girl Gone Bad”.

This album will contain-there collaborations? Maybe. But what is certain is that the singer and DJ Shaggy should not be included on the tracklist of the album.

Interviewed by the Daily Star, the interpreter of the title “Hey Sexy Lady” has entrusted to you do not want to work with Rihanna: “There are many gifted individuals involved, but for me, I don’t need to pass an audition to be on an album. I leave that to the young people.“If so, he hasn’t wanted to bend to a casting for the album of Rihanna, Shaggy confirmed that the project was successful: “From what I’ve heard, this sounds good”.

Rihanna continues to teaser for his album

She plays with the nerves of his fans. While his album was expected by the end of 2019, Rihanna, nothing has been revealed of this mysterious project. Very active on social networks, however, it has shared a first selfie for 2020, but also shots for the promotion of his collection Savage x Fenty.

In parallel, a documentary about his career and his life would be in preparation. The platform, Amazon would have bought the rights to this film dedicated to the superstar.