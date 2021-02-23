Rihanna: A look back at her exceptional career at the age of 33!

Rihanna gives the impression of having always been there… But the singer is only 33 years old. And already a very big career behind her.

Happy birthday, RiRi! Rihanna celebrated her 33rd birthday on February 20. The opportunity to remember that the singer is only 33 years old… And yet it has been part of the landscape for a long time. Back, then, on his immense young career!

It all starts on the singer’s island of life (and forever) Barbados! While she was awarded the title of Island Ambassador a few years ago, the young woman remains very attached to this place.

The locals would even like to have him as head of the Island’s first independent government! But before that, Rihanna had a not-so-easy childhood there. The fault of his father’s addictions, numerous and dangerous …

The singer grew up amid tensions between her parents. Addicted to cocaine, cannabis, and alcohol, his father often argues with his mother… Until the divorce, when their daughter was only 14 years old.

To escape, Rihanna learns music since she was 6 years old. But that all changed in 2003 when she met Evan Rodgers. The producer tests her, and remains bemused by the girl’s performance: he takes her to New York.

There, everything accelerates for Rihanna. She began by sending models, before signing for The Label of Evan Rogers. His first album, Music of the Sun, mixes the music of his childhood, reggae, with RnB and a little pop.

Pon de replay comes second in the top 100, but the other two singles from the album do not follow… Anyway, his second album comes in the wake. Inside, SOS manages a cardboard box.

RIHANNA: SO YOUNG, SUCH A GREAT CAREER

She then went on a European tour with the Black Eyed Peas. The beginning of a great career: she began to leave reggae behind. Well, he takes it, because she comes out Good Girls gone bad and earns her titles of nobility.

With Umbrella headlining, the album sold more than 8.5 million copies in the United States. Rihanna then became a real star, especially since her relationship with Chris Brown made headlines.

Unfortunately, the idyll runs short and the rapper ends up assaulting him. A terrible moment she recounts in Rated R. Her notoriety at the highest, she strings albums, hits, and awards. 14 of his hits thus finish top 1 on Billboard!

Among its 350 awards, it should also be noted that umbrella has trusted the top of the charts longer than any other sound … But it should also be noted that Rihanna remains the most prominent artist on Youtube, with 23 videos to more than 100 million views.

With 4 Grammy Awards and 4 female artists of the year titles at the American Music Awards, the Barbados singer has conquered America. And the United Kingdom, too… Not to mention France, where it remains the youngest to have filled the stade de France!