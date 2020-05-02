Rihanna accused of ripping off its fans with its brand of lingerie

Formidable business woman, Rihanna has her own brand of lingerie Savage X Fenty. But the singer finds himself in the last few days in turmoil, accused of ripping off its customers…

Between Rihanna and his fans, nothing more. After having provoked the anger of the students did not go out album in 2019, as she had promised, today is a dark history of scam that affects the singer. The interpreter Diamonds is accused by the client of its lingerie brand Savage X Fenty of unfair commercial practices. It is the organization Truth In Advertising (TINA), which unveiled the deal, after receiving several complaints of users. A monthly subscription at 49,95 dollars, the subscription of which is done without noticing by users of the site Savage X Fentyparticular , it is pointed out.

Questionable business practices

The ex of Chris Brown, now on Tik Tok, would have also violated several laws in doing so the promotion of discounts and price misleading. “The advertising itself does not specify what you are buying. There is also a little extra something in your basket that says ‘Participant’ but without a price next to it, just the letter X. the world does not check his bank account every month, and some women have completed three months later have been cut to $ 150 “says the spokesperson of TINA Shana Mueller.

As a result this controversy has gained momentum on the social networksEmma Tully, the representative of Savage replied in turn : “These accusations are false and based on misconceptions about our company (…) We strongly believe in transparency, we provide multiple information about the terms and conditions of membership throughout the process of purchase, in advertising and through our policy of engagement. “ Case to follow…