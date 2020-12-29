RIHANNA AND A $ AP ROCKY CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS TOGETHER IN BARBADOS

The usual well-informed people got it right: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky really spent Christmas together, their first as a couple.

The rumors had started before December 25, with a sighting of the rapper landing in Barbados, where the singer had already been for a few days.

Confirmation came when they were photographed boarding a tour boat (you can see the photo here on the TMZ website ).

” Spending Christmas together was an obvious step for Rihanna and A $ AP, ” said an Entertainment Tonight source. ” They‘ve known each other for so long as friends and colleagues, which makes it easier to get along, travel and be together. fully involved in each other’s life “.

RiRi, who was born and raised in Barbados, would also hear: ” A connection with A $ AP because her dad is from Barbados, ” the insider added.

” She is very busy and now that not so busy with work, they are adoring to spend time together. They trust each other as friends first of all, which has made their romantic relationship very strong. A $ AP has always had a crush on Rihanna and there is a lot of love from both of them, “the source concluded.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past, there was already talk of a possible relationship.

But the real new couple alert was triggered last month when People has confirmed that they would be together after they were spotted out to dinner in New York. A source then said that they would already be inseparable.