RIHANNA AND A $ AP ROCKY SPOTTED TOGETHER IN AN ITALIAN RESTAURANT IN NEW YORK

It is the first time Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been spotted together in the New Year, after being photographed passing the 2020 Christmas Holidays in Barbados.

The 32-year-old singer and her contemporary rapper went to dinner at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York. The place recently ended up in the gossip columns because it belongs to Katie Holmes’ new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo jr.

” Rihanna came in with a group of friends and met A $ AP Rocky in the restaurant, ” said an E! News source. “They walked in through two different doors to try to be discreet. Once they all walked in, they sat together. “.

The insider explained that Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky, and friends would reunite to remember ASAP Yams, collaborator of the rapper who sadly passed away on January 18, 2015. They would meet every year around this time to remember Steven Rodriguez (the real name of ASAP Yams).

” They meet for dinner and share stories – added the source – There was a lot of food and laughter. They were there two hours and left the restaurant separated, to avoid being photographed together “.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Mayers (the real names of the two artists) have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past, there was already talk of a possible relationship.

But the real new couple alert was triggered in late 2020 when People had confirmed that they are together.

A source recently shared some details about their relationship and how having known each other for a long time helps their love.