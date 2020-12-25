RIHANNA AND A $ AP ROCKY WOULD BE SPENDING THE HOLIDAYS TOGETHER IN BARBADOS

There is still no official confirmation that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are a couple, but there is a big hint that they are having the Holidays together!

The rapper was seen landing in Barbados starting the rumors that he reached it for Christmas since last week the singer is on the island where she was born and where she currently owns a beachfront villa.

Proof that the 32-year-old has returned home, there is a video of a fan who met her by chance.

rihanna and a fan in barbados 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oypBHb41Or — knee (@thickannawhore) December 20, 2020

” She herself, in person, Rihanna ” announces the fan in the video, while the artist ( with her new mullet cut ) responds laughing under the mask: ” To a random gas station attendant and we’re not even getting gas. We’re not even driving. “.

The fan thanks to her for making her Holidays more special: ” It happens once in a million. My Christmas just got happier .” Rihanna concludes by shouting proudly: ” Barbados !”.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past, there has already been talking of a possible relationship.

But the new couple alert has become much more insistent last month when People has confirmed that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky WOULD together after they were spotted out to dinner in New York.

A source then said that they would already be inseparable.