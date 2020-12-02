RIHANNA AND A $ AP ROCKY WOULD REALLY BE A COUPLE

A new couple alert about Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky has been circulating since last January and now a source has revealed to People that they would really be together.

The insider confirmed the rumors after the 32-year-old artist and his contemporary rapper were spotted having dinner in New York, Page Six reported.

The first gossip appeared at the beginning of 2020, after the end of the relationship between RiRi and the Saudi millionaire Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna and Rakim Mayers (this is A $ AP Rocky’s real name) have known each other for some time.

He had opened the singer‘s world tour concerts in 2013 and had participated in the remix of the song “Cockiness”. In turn, RiRi appeared in A $ AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” video.

They walked the red carpets several times together as friends, most recently in December 2019, at the Fashion Awards in London. Shortly thereafter, RiRi flew to Sweden to attend the A $ AP Rocky concert, who returned to perform in the country after being arrested in Stockholm last summer.