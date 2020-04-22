Rihanna and Ariana Grande join an assistance fund before COVID-19

Two us politicians seek to collect 100 000 $ to 100 000 families affected by the crisis of the COVID-19 in the country

Celebrities from the world of song and film as Rihanna, Ariana GreatHalsey Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined the relief fund Project 100created by two us politicians to distribute obligations of assistance to families affected by the coronavirus.

The initiative is born from the idea of two representatives democrats: Stacey Abrams, a former democratic candidate to the government of the State of Georgia; and Andrew Yang, exaspirante to the presidential nomination; in order to distribute cheques of a thousand dollars a total of 100 thousand affected families by the economic crisis derived from the pandemic.

I am thrilled to be part of the project 100. Our objective is to give thousand dollars in cash to 100 000 families. The pilot program has already sent the money to nearly 5 000 families, but this is not enough. Let’s make it happen for more families.

Under the name “Project 100“The idea has managed to add the participation of other politicians, activists, philanthropists, and celebrities, who have already raised 55 of the 100 million dollars that were referred, reported Abrams herself on her Twitter profile.

Among the donors, there are also tech giants such as Googlestars of the television as Stephen Colbertand charitable organizations such as Family foundation Charles and Lynn Schusterman.

“The most economically vulnerable are struggling to survive, unable to pay for food or medicines for their children, not to mention cover the basic expenses, transportation expenses and rental,” said Abrams.

The same argument has been advanced by Yang in statements to ., in which he criticized the rescue fund for small businesses approved by the u.s. government they will run out in a few days after the implementation.

It was also felt that the people receiving public assistance are “in a better position” that the audience will apply their initiative, to persons engaged in occupations not covered by the services of unemployment and in situations that are more high social exclusion.

“This is a devastating time period for millions of Americans, and anyone who can help can do everything possible,” added Yang.

A pilot project before the fund has distributed cheques to 5 000 families, have added to the drivers.

With information from the EFE