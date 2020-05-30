Rihanna and Beyonce speak on the death of George Floyd

Rihanna and Beyonce have spoken out on the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after being stuck by a white policeman in Minneapolis

Rihanna and Beyonce, The singers went on their pages Instagram respective to condemn the murder and demanded that other charges being brought against all persons involved in the death of George Floyd after former officer of Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, who is kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until his death, has been arrested and charged with murder in the 3rd degree Friday.

“In the last few days, the extent of the devastation, the anger, the sadness I felt was for the less overwhelming!” Rihanna has written on his page, with a photo of George. “Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!”

She continued: “At the point of stay away from social networks, just to avoid hearing again the agony which curdle the blood in the voice of George Floyd, begging again and again in his life !!! The look of seduction, the pure joy and the glory on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, tramp, Derek Chauvin, haunts me !! ”

“I can’t shake it! I can not overcome an ambulance that stops for an arrest, a paramedic checking the pulse, without removing the very thing that the discomfort! Is this fucking normal ??? If the MURDER was intentional is the consequence appropriate for the “drugs” or “resisting arrest”… what, then, is the consequence appropriate for MURDER ???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor. “

Beyonce has also followed his own video on his Instagram.

“If you want to demand more prosecutions against all persons involved in the death of George Floyd, click on the link in my bio to sign the petition”, she urged fans.

