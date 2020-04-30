Rihanna and Chris Brown ready to get back in a couple ?

Rihanna and Chris Brown are they willing to get back together ? According to Hollywoodlife, the singer would not have to draw a line on his example

Rihanna and Chris Brown have they delivered the cover ? The two would they be willing to let a new chance ? It is in any case what was said in the magazine Hollywood Life. MCE TV tells you more…

They love each other, no longer love one another. They hate, they destroy. The couple, Rihanna and Chris Brown has always been the subject of many controversies. Lovers, lovers, and then divorced, the two artists have experienced a lot of highs, but mostly lows.

Then, when relatives are revelations about the tumultuous past of the couple, the wildest rumours circulate about them. Remember, a few years ago, Rihanna had posted a picture on which she had the wounded face. Very quickly, the stars of the singer had made the connection with Chris Brown. Deemed to be violent, he will then have to render accounts to the court a few years after the incident.

A little while ago, a source told the magazine Hollywoodlife that Rihanna and Chris Brown have definitely drawn a line under their history. In fact, each year, the singer had the habit to send a message in honor of the anniversary of the Barbadian. But what about words this year. A source told the tabloid U. S. : “Chris has not contacted Rihanna on her birthday because he was working, and he devoted himself to his children “.

RIHANNA AND CHRIS BROWN : THEY DRAW A LINE UNDER THEIR HISTORY

The couple who has given many years has been, at times, dark. Today, Rihanna has recently drawn a line on his history with Hassan Jameel, with whom she stayed for 3 years, is calmer than ever. And it is the same for Chris Brown. The father of the family has a stable life and it will place their business elsewhere.

The source continues : “He now has a good life-style, and it is sure that Rihanna has also. They are separated and it is going very well. If they find themselves one day, they will be cordial towards each other but it stops there. They are not really in contact, they no longer have the same friendship as before “. It is being said.

Freshly single, Rihanna wants to enjoy life with her friends. It has two business flourishing to attend to. As you say, that she has no time to rest. So it is official : Rihanna and Chris Brown, it is history.

Tags : news Rihanna – Chris Brown Rihanna couple rihanna chris-brown – Rihanna 2020 – rihanna chris brown couple – rihanna couple