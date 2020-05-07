Rihanna and Chris Brown ready to get back together ? Statements unexpected

While Rihanna celebrated her birthday in Mexico, and you unveiled all the details of this crazy night, the young woman has received many messages for the occasion. But, a person missing to the call ! In fact, fans of the singer are surprised that Chris Brown has not made a public statement to his example Each year, the ex-boyfriend of Rihanna has a habit of sending a little thought to the interpreter Diamonds. And oddly, this year, the singer has published nothing for the birthday of the one he has loved for a long time. According to our colleagues ofHollywood LifeChris Brown has decided to forget his former girlfriend. A source said : “Chris has not contacted Rihanna on her birthday because he was working, and he devoted himself to his children.”

Chris Brown and Rihanna when they were together

She continues : “He now has a good life-style, and it is sure that Rihanna has also. They are separated and it is going very well. If they find themselves one day, they will be cordial towards each other but it stops there. They are not really in contact, they no longer have the same friendship as before”. A close friend of the singer explains : “They hope to each that the other is happy in his life. But, they do not have the time to think about the one to the other, since they both have a million other things to manage in their own life”. It seems so beautiful and well done between the two ex-lovers ! Also, be aware that Rihanna has celebrated its 32 years and we offered you a return on all the times where she is shown without filter.