Rihanna and Chris Brown: the singer still hooked to the singer? – Actu Rihanna

Apparently, this comment would have pleased the singer, in a relationship for two years with the saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. And according to the site Hollywood life, the singer would even have been flattered: “Rihanna is flattered by the comments of Chris on his account Instagram. She’s well aware when he looks at his stories. Despite their difficult past, it the monitors. It’s good to know that he still thinks of her, because she thinks he also to him. It never has blocked social networks, she likes that he cares yet.”

Rihanna and Chris Brown: the singer still under his spell

This last episode suggests that the singer of 30 years to be always attached to the artist a native of Barbados. In the documentary is dedicated to “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life”, released in 2017, the singer said: “I always love Rihanna”.

But it was also on the shots that put an end to their relationship and for which he was sentenced to 180 days of work of general interest: “I’ve beaten up and his lip was open. And when I saw it, I went into a state of shock, I said to myself: “Damn, why did I hit her like that?”