Fight against the Covid-19: Rihanna and Eminem offer several million dollars

While the entire world goes through a difficult period with the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, the world’s celebrities are mobilizing to provide assistance to hospitals and personal health care providers who support patients with the coronavirus.

This is the case of Rihanna, Eminem and Big Sean, who despite the containment, have never ceased to help Michigan to fight the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.



As of today, it is more than 283,000 people that have passed on from life to death of the aftereffects of the COVID-19. And that’s not all ! 4.13 million people have therefore been contaminated.

So the situation has significantly worsened to the point where it has had a serious impact on hospitals. Despite the implementation in practice of the rules, the barriers, the number of patients has not stopped rising. The nursing staff is overwhelmed.

It is this which has justified the mobilization of several celebrities to support hospitals and the cities seriously affected by this health crisis.

This is the case of Cardi B-who had made a large donation to one of the hospitals of New York. Same thing for Miley Cyrus or Cristiano Ronaldo. They are not the only ones: Rihanna, Eminem and Big Sean have also decided to bring their help to fight against the coronavirus.

Through its foundation, Rihanna and her group have raised more than $ 4 million to help the areas most affected by the coronavirus. Rapper Eminem Eminem and the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, have announced that they will allocate $ 1 million to help the people of Detroit. A gift of $ 3.2 million had already been carried out by a consortium of charities.

Eminem has said more about his gesture : “there are a few places that I really want to help. For example, I want to take care of Detroit “.