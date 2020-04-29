Rihanna and Fenty Beauty create the first house TikTok !

The influencers of the brand Fenty Beauty can come together in the first house of TikTok, was created by Rihanna, for making videos.

Rihanna is the application to TikTok to create the first house Fenty Beauty. It will be reserved for influencers who want to create videos only, or to several. MCE reveals more.

No, she has not finished to surprise his fans ! Since the release of his album “Anti” 2016, while the world is waiting for his new project ! Besides, Rihanna had to release his ninth album, entitled R9. But the singer made it last the suspense ! In fact, it appears often in the recording studio. But nothing happens !

Then, his audience is impatient ! His fans are going crazy ! They can console themselves with the brand of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, or her brand of lingerie Savage x Fenty. Moreover, the beautiful barbadian of 32 years confided to Entertainment Tonight. ” It is a lot of work, it is necessary to stay true to yourself. I’ve always wanted to do things that I love and that I am passionate about. Fashion, be creative, do some of these things, can-at any point-of-sale, I still love it. “

But it’s not good enough ! They want more ! However, Rihanna is having fun this time ! Then, she wants to make fun of it. But not the way they think!!! In fact, his album, R9 is ready to go out. But the interpreter of “Diamonds” prefers to wait a bit. In the meantime, she has projects. As well, the young woman has just announced the first house of TikTok, associated with Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna combines Fenty Beauty TikTok

Until now, users of the application TikTok got together and made videos where they could. But that was before ! In fact, Rihanna is riding the wave. The creative mode just to build a space where the influences will come in order to create as much content they want it to !

Thus, these houses TikTok can be found in many places ! By the way, one of them is in Los Angeles. For the most part, the users live in this place. Not to mention those of the Hype House ! In fact, 19 content creators, famous on the application, all living together in a very large house. The reason for this ? Create more videos and gain visibility ! Then, it is the same principle.

Well, yes ! The business has no secret for Rihanna. Especially that it has more than one trick in his bag ! ” I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. Our generation is the most insanely creative. I can’t do it alone, so to reach the people who influence the world and my community and my generation, it is a hub“, she said in the video.

Rihanna debuts new TikTok house in Los Angeles: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.” pic.twitter.com/OYgnRVMRKC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2020

