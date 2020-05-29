Rihanna and her 15-year career: his producer Evan Rogers speaks on his debut – Actu Rihanna

Fifteen years ago, the voice of Rihanna amounted for the first time with a first piece of success called “Pon De Replay”. In 2005, the young woman she was has been a huge success and since then, nothing seems to stop the superstar.

But it was in 2003 that the singer in the making was discovered by two producers, Evan Rogers and Carl Sturken. Fifteen years after its debut, Evan Rogers remembered his first meeting with the artist.

As evidenced by his confession in the columns of the Vulture, the man was immediately impressed by the talent of Rihanna: “She sang ‘Dangerously In Love’ from Beyoncé. It was just something really unique … I thought she had a presence that is incredible, even in his school uniform with his acne and his small mats.”

After this first meeting, Evan Rogers decided to make contact with the parents of the young woman. And it was his wife who called the mother of Rihanna for him to announce his desire to collaborate together.