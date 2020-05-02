Rihanna and her desire for a child – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna : her biggest dream is to have children

While rumors of pregnancy relating to Rihanna’s continue to spread, the singer reveals in several interviews his real desire to have a child.

The singer has told the media Essence, on the evening of the Diamond Ball, in September 2019: “I’m a black woman, born to a black woman, herself born to a black woman, born to a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. This is the person that I am, the essence of what I am, it’s in my soul and my DNA”.

And Rihanna has for a very long time desire to be a mom. Already, in 2013, the interpreter of “Diamond”, only 25-year-old, spoke of wanting children. In the british edition of She’s the singer, who is at that time in a relationship with Chris Brown, says :” I don’t know if I should say this, but yes, I plan to have a baby within five years.” For the artist this is not an idea in the air, she has even thought of a well organized plan to finally be a mother in her thirties: “Five years from now, I’ll put up something not to have to tour the rest of my life, even if I love it. I want to be healthy and happy in five years.“

More recently in October 2019, Rihanna, questioned about her desire to have children, by a journalist from Vogue US, she replied : “Yes, no doubt”. When she confides to Sarah Paulson, who is his partner in “Ocean’s 8”, in the magazine Interview, Rihanna is determined. “Do you want to be a mother ?“the questions the actress. She reveals : “More than anything in the world!”