Rihanna and Jack Dorsey give $ 4.2 million to fight domestic violence

This is a consequence of the confinement related to the swine coronavirus . France has recorded an increase in the number of interventions by law enforcement in order to domestic violenceand thus , has made available a new phone number for the victims . This increase does unfortunately not to France, and Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have decided to mobilize against domestic violence .

An increase in domestic violence around the world

+ 36% of the interventions for domestic violence in the area of the prefecture of Paris, + 25% of reporting in the United – Kingdom, + 16% of calls in Spain for violence against women, +20% in Texas. What are the side drama of the measures put in place in many countries of the world to stop the spread of the virus Covid – 19, to protect the population . These consequences have been exposed in particular by António Guterres, Secretary-general of the united nations . “In recent weeks, while it worsened economic and social pressures and the fear settled down, the world has experienced a horrible outbreak of domestic violence“a – t – he declared Sunday, April 5 . He has called for the mobilization, including governments, to protect women and the safety of .

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey to join their forces

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have heard this call of António Guterres . In effect, Clara Lionel Foundationthe association of the singer, has teamed up with founder of Twitter to make a gift common $ 4.2 million to the Funds of the Mary to Los Angeles, while the California is full containment . The purpose of this donation is to help the “victims of domestic violence“as explained in the founding of Rihanna . Jack Dorsey has explained that this donation will allow us to buy “10 weeks of shelter, meals and psychological assistance to the people of Los Angeles and their children who suffer from domestic violence .“

Jack Dorsey had already made a donation of $ 1 billion to participate in the fight against the coronavirus, and Rihanna has also given several million dollars to help the nursing staff to deal with this health crisis .