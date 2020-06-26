Rihanna and other artists have signed a letter to a reform

Rihanna is very much involved in the face of racism against Blacks in the united States. As well, the singer has signed a letter to the reform of the police.

On the 23rd of June, a letter signed by Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber came to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house of representatives. The stars want the last vote “yes” for Justice in the Police Act of 2020.

The letter of the star turns Black before Lives Matter. She wants to show that many of the artists of the struggle against the violence of the police.

“In the communities of the music and entertainment we believe that Black lives matter and have pointed the finger after a long time for the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens” we can read there.

And then, Rihanna and other stars have criticized the police of racism that mistreats Black people. Therefore, the letter recalls that “we are not above the law”.

Finally, this letter speaks of the reform “establish a culture of responsibility, fairness and respect worthy of the badge (police officer)”. For the moment, no one knows what will be the impact of the charter of the stars in the country.