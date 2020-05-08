Rihanna and Pharrell Williams together in the Studio for Valentine’s day

While rumors circulate about a possible relationship between Rihanna and A$AP Rockywe can be certain of one thing : this year, the singer will not spend the Valentine’s day lovers . While she celebrated the arrival of its new collection Fenty 2020 and the opening of a pop – up store in New York, she took the opportunity to reveal more to his fans who are eagerly waiting for .

Then of course it will be for the work, but Rihanna will all the same the evening accompanied . “I can’t say who I worked with, but it is someone with whom I wanted to work for a long time . . . Okay, I’ll tell you . This is Pharrell” . It is known that this collaboration does not date from yesterday, since last summer, and already the singer was reacting to a Tweet the barbadian announcing the upcoming arrival of a new album:They are not ready” commenting on it .

It has now been 4 years that Rihanna has not released an album since the last ANTI. And yet we can not say that she is resting on its laurels . These few years of break music allowed him to focus on other projects . Between her makeup line, her brand of lingerie, or even his line of High – Couture within LVMH can say that his schedule seemed to be rather busy . So fingers crossed, this year may be that of Huey .