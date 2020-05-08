Rihanna and Pharrell Williams together in the Studio for Valentine’s day

While rumors circulate about a possible relationship between Rihanna and A$AP Rockywe can be certain of one thing : this year, the singer will not spend the Valentine’s day lovers. While she celebrated the arrival of its new collection Fenty 2020 and the opening of a pop–up store in New York, she took the opportunity to reveal more to his fans who are eagerly waiting for.
Then of course it will be for the work, but Rihanna will all the same the evening accompanied. “I can’t say who I worked with, but it is someone with whom I wanted to work for a long time... Okay, I’ll tell you. This is Pharrell”. It is known that this collaboration does not date from yesterday, since last summer, and already the singer was reacting to a Tweet the barbadian announcing the upcoming arrival of a new album:They are not ready” commenting on it.
It has now been 4 years that Rihanna has not released an album since the last ANTI. And yet we can not say that she is resting on its laurels. These few years of break music allowed him to focus on other projects. Between her makeup line, her brand of lingerie, or even his line of High–Couture within LVMH can say that his schedule seemed to be rather busy. So fingers crossed, this year may be that of Huey.