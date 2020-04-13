Rihanna angry at her fans while she ” tries to save the world “

Expected in 2019, and already pushed back many times, in R9, the new album of Rihanna is made to wait, and the singer is tired it craves. During a live on Instagram, the singer was upset with his fans because she ” tries to save the world “.

Fans of Rihanna are a subject of joke to this, this is since 2016, and his eighth opus Anti that singer is no longer released. She had promised last year that its new project, named simple R9, would come out to 2019but, unfortunately, had not kept its commitment. In the context of the present health which puts more of the half of the world containment, Huey had to stop his recording sessions, pushing it even more the release of this new disk. A situation that is very unpleasant for the ex of Chris Brown, who is fed up just calls for…

This Friday, April 10, the beautiful Barbadian gave a live on her behalf Instagram and could not withhold his anger when asked for the umpteenth time, when will be published R9. “Band c*nnards “didn t she could not help but to let go, ” If one of you asks me again when it goes out while I’m trying to save the worldunlike our presidents… I shoot on sight ! “ In fact, Rihanna has other concerns in mind at the moment…

Rihanna, which is more generous than ever

The interpreter Diamonds is very involved currently in the fight against the coronavirus, it has, for example, made a gift of $ 5 million to various organizations through his foundation Clara Lionel. Although relations with his father are strained for the past few years, Rihanna would have sent a respirator in the latter reaches of the Covid-19. Very grateful for this gesture, he said that she had saved his life.