Rihanna appears in full-making its collection Fenty !

In the account of Instagram of Fenty, the brand reveals images of Rihanna in full preparation of his collection. It gives the background!!!

Very invested in their brand of clothing Fenty, Rihanna delights her fans with a new collection. Images of her clothing floating around on Instagram ! MCE explains to all.

We need to once again, introduce Rihanna ? Accomplished artist, the beauty of Barbados has nothing more to test. Between the music, the fashion, the cinema, cosmetics and commitments, no one can deny his productivity.

In fact, the singer gives himself body and soul to the work. Your empire continues to evolve, still and always. For testing, the interpreter of ” Work “ coming out with a new collection your brand Fenty.

Very discreet in this project, the ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown reveals nothing. As for his latest album, ready to go out and dance in the world, the young woman I prefer to keep the mystery.

However, Rihanna is shown to be more collaborative in fashion. When he announced the launch of its collection the past 20 of Junethe young man has not lied about it.

Therefore, Fenty presents new creations, all also faithful to each other the look of a Huey. Your signature ? The pattern of tie-dye, very fashionable this year.

But that’s not all ! The very mysterious Badgalriri – your nickname on Instagram of the book of more than one trick in their bag. The artist had also prepared a whole list of reproduction, signed by Fenty, to make the trip for their fans.

Rihanna surprises

Always very invested in their projects, Rihanna never does anything half way. If you are going to disappoint their audience that wasn’t their last album, she manages to to make it up in other areas.

On the other hand, the mark Fenty, demonstrates the commitment of the artist to silence the gossips. Therefore, it is a sample of the creativity in full preparation of their new collection.

The more you invest, Rihanna change from one model to another. But that is not it ! The young man observes every detail of their parts to make sure thatthere is no default value.

Therefore, you can also see a very good agreement between the teams. Which is quite pleasing to the eye !

