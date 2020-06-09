Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish calling for “justice for the victims of violence”

This Monday, 8 June, hundreds of professionals in the music industry have signed an open letter urging New York State to repeal the law 50-A, which protects the records of disciplinary proceedings of the police.

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Migos and many others have signed and shared this Monday, June 8, a open letter urging New York State to repeal the law 50-A. This law of the State protects the records of disciplinary proceedings of police officers to the publicleaving , since decades, of professional misconduct and discipline files of law enforcement in the shade.

In total : hundreds of music professionals, artists, musicians, managers, record companies, mobilized to repeal this law, of which the dissolution is more necessary than ever, two weeks after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer of Minneapolis. “We mourn the murder of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many lives black before hers.”says the letter.

Law 50-A : the music industry demands justice for the victims

“We must hold to account those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are the victims of their violence. A vital step is to have access to records of disciplinary enforcement of the laws. The law 50-A of New York blocks this total transparency, protecting the history of misconduct of the police from public scrutiny, making it more difficult search for justice and reform. It must be repealed immediately”as one can read.

The letter should be sent to the New York governor Andrew Cuomoand the majority leader of the Senate of New York, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and the president of the Assembly, Carl Heastie.

“It is not enough to reduce the 50-A, this rock on the path of justice (…) must be totally crushed. (…) 50-a Has been used much too often in the past and, without repeal, it will continue to be used to block justice”, continues the letter.

And to add : “When the legislature will return this week, we urge members to recognize the moment, to take strong action, bold and meaningful for to solve this systemic problem, and to repeal promptly the 50-A“.