Rihanna becomes one of the british artists of the richest

A year after his move to London, it is already part of the elite of the nation.

Rihanna was installed a year ago in London, to make music (but we’re still waiting desperately for his next album), but also of the business since it is from the other side of the Channel as it continues to develop its brand Fenty in collaboration with LVMH. And a few months later, here we are already in right to incorporate the coveted list of patrons the richest of Great Britain – and Ireland – established each year by the Sunday Times.

And for his arrival among the elite, Rihanna, 32 years old, was very strong : with a fortune estimated at 468 million pounds (about 530 million euros), the star of the Barbados finds itself ranked in the third position of the artists the richest of the country. A place that it should be more to the roaring success met by its brand of cosmetics that her music ! Before it, we find two veterans, the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and former Beatle Paul McCartney, ex-aequo with 800 million pounds.

Rihanna among the elite : figures that give the dizziness

Not only Rihanna is paying for the luxury of beating a few other “old lions” used in this ranking but it is also the only woman – solo – to be part of the top 10 (even if they are 12 because of ties). Huey is therefore better than : Elton John (360 million pounds) ; Mick Jagger (285 million pounds) ; ex-aequo, Olivia and Dhani Harrison widow and son of George Harrison, and Keith Richards (270 million pounds) ; Ringo Starr (260 million pounds) ; Michael Flatley – Lord of the Dance (206 million pounds) ; and, ex aequo, Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and Sting (200 million pounds).

