Rihanna bids farewell to Fenty her luxury brand with LVMH!

RIHANNA ABANDONS READY-TO-WEAR FOR FENTY

The beautiful Rihanna is a hit with her fashion brand Fenty. Between beauty, lingerie, and ready-to-wear, the pretty singer is on all fronts.

In reality, the brand is divided into three main branches: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and finally Savage x Fenty. For example, an LVMH spokesperson said that all three activities were doing very well.

Indeed, Fenty Beauty has a turnover of 500 million euros. Savage x Fenty generated $150 million. But for ready-to-wear, it’s not the same story.

Yes, the Covid-19 decided to come and shake it up. As a result, the pandemic overthrew the ready-to-wear section. Rihanna was unlucky.

In fact, an LVMH specialist said of the pieces: “Some of them worked very well, especially the glasses, the limited edition shoes co-signed with Amina Muaddi, and the jeans.”

The spokesman told AFP: “While waiting for better conditions, we are putting this activity on hold without banning us for the future. LVMH is in discussions with the twenty or so employees at Fenty’s Paris headquarters ready-to-wear to explore all avenues for internal or external redeployment. »

It seems that LVMH and Rihanna have decided to focus on the brand’s other activities. So don’t panic, the Fenty brand doesn’t seem to be saying its last word. Case to follow then.