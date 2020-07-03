Rihanna breaks the codes with his campaign of Savage x Fenty !

Rihanna has just presented on social networks, the models that will carry the image of your brand of lingerie Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna has just unveiled the cast of its upcoming campaign for the lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. The singer has chosen models online. And the choice to break all the codes ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Rihanna made a buzz on the social networks ! The reason for this ? The young woman has just put online the cast of the campaign for her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty.

And the least we can say is that barbados has well to prove to the world that it is possiblebe beautiful in underwear. And this, regardless of your weight.

Therefore, the interpreter of the title Love In The Brain unveiled the models that carry the image of your brand. Then she posted the photo on social networks.

Through many stories, Instagram, Rihanna has broken all the codes of the fashion world. In fact, far from stereotypes, the star has made the decision to put forward women of all body shapes.

The new campaign for Rihanna for your brand Savage x Fenty unanimous on Instagram !

Launched in 2018, the brand Rihanna has always been the goal of marginalizing. In fact, the young man has never had the desire to mix-and-respect the codes imposed by society.

This is the reason why that is revolutionizing today’s sexy lingerie. For its new campaign, the star has decided to highlight 4 types of women.

Gerlind Anagho, Sariena Luy, Brenda Senyana and Kortney Russell therefore they represent diversity. Both physical and cultural level. Thus, the purpose is to allow women across the world identify with the models.

But also, and especially, to take. Rihanna even offers all types of size. In effect, these are from XS to 3XL for the pants, and the hood Has the F for bras !

