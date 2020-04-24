Rihanna brightens thanks to its highlighter Fenty Beauty !

On the account Instagram of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has teasé his new highlighter, and the singer shines in the spotlight !

Who better than Rihanna to promote its highlighers ? In the Story Instagram, the singer has tested its new product, and it shines of thousand fires !

In a few short years, Rihanna has set up an empire with her brand, Fenty Beauty. And as the years go by, the young woman began to diversify its activities.

In parallel with the make-up, the young woman has launched a brand of lingerie but also clothing. And since the young woman has business sense, she recently confided to British Vogue that she’s launched its care routine.

The young woman confirmed to the magazine fashion she was about to launch Fenty Skin. There are some days, thea young woman has filed its mark with the u.s. patent office.

Some users have even had access to the folder and so one can read : “Care, soap, skin care and personal hygiene products, but also kits and applicators “. It is what it is !

Rihanna shines of thousand fires with his highlighter Fenty Beauty

Waiting to reveal its new project in the eyes of all, Rihanna continues to promote her brand of make-up, Fenty Beauty. Thus, in the Story, Instagram, the singer has touted the merits of a new product.

True ambassador of his own brand, Rihanna has unveiled her new highlighter. And it is brighter than ever.

The young woman said then : “You can apply it on all parts of your face, your eyes, your cheeks, your bust. I like to wear my highlighter on my body “, says the star that lends itself to the play of questions/answers.

The young woman did not hesitate to apply it generously on his face. And it shines, literally, with a thousand lights ! “Wow, look at that, in a single application “, she said, more than satisfied with the result.

The palette is already available on the Internet. And there will not be for everyone, too strong, Riri !

