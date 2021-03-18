Rihanna buys an incredible home for $13.8 million!

Rihanna continues to splurge! The star has just bought a huge house for $13.8 million. We’re telling you everything!

Rihanna definitely has the madness of grandeur! Indeed, the star has invested in a new home in Beverly Hills. And rumors have it that the bomb spilled nearly $14 million for the villa of his dreams.

Rihanna is one of the richest singers on the planet. Indeed, the star has an estimated wealth of more than 600 dollars. Incredible!

The pretty brunette has decided to put her singing career aside for several years. But that doesn’t stop him from receiving colossal fortunes thanks to his other projects.

Rihanna is a real businesswoman! The fashionista is the head of several companies such as Fenty Beauty or Sagave x Fenty. And it seems that his little business is very successful!

Indeed, the young woman is a hit with her brands all over the world! She continues to make a fortune, even without singing!

But be careful! Rihanna doesn’t stop there! The top has also decided to invest in stone by offering an incredible villa in Los Angeles!

According to the Dirt website, Riri fell for an outsized house in the Beverly Hills neighborhood. His price? $13.8 million.

RIHANNA OWNS AN IMPRESSIVE HOME IN BEVERLY HILLS!

The singer saw the big way for her new home. Indeed, his luxury villa is more than 2040 square meters of surface. The star will be able to take advantage of a huge estate to relax between appointments.

The villa, which has7 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms, has just been renovated by its former owner. It offers all the luxury and comfort necessary to lead a real life as a star!

The photos of the house quickly went around the web after this announcement. And Internet users were left speechless when they discovered Rihanna’s new home!

Like what, the star always has the madness of grandeur! As a reminder, the bomb also recently bought a penthouse in Los Angeles as well as several houses in Barbados. The star owns a huge real estate in the world!

Rihanna’s new home is not unknown to the general public. Indeed, the house has already been used for the filming of a reality show in the United States.

According to several rumors, the villa is also in a neighborhood popular with stars. And Riri’s new neighbor would be nothing but… Paul McCartney. Incredible!

The singer may therefore like to please her new luxury home. It remains to be seen whether she bought her villa to live full-time, or to rent it! Case to follow then!