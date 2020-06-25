Rihanna celebrates 10 years of “Love The Way you Lie” with Eminem !

The title of Rihanna in feat with Eminem Love The Way you Lie celebrates 10 years today ! It gives you more details.

There are already more than 10 years. In fact, it was discovered the title of Rihanna and Eminem “Love The Way you Lie” in the summer of 2010.

A decade laterthe success of their sound is global. The secret of your success ?

The story of a passionate love written by Eminem and the sweet voice of Rihanna to the chorus. Added to this is a clip of hell.

In effect, between the scenes of love and violencethe clip narrates the adventures of a young couple that lives ups and downs. On the other hand, reminds us a little of the personal history of the two singers.

In fact, Eminem makes reference to his history with his ex-girlfriend: Kim. There is also the life of Rihanna.

Remember, he had been the victim of violence when she I was in a relationship with Chris Brown. In the clip, Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan, who play the role of the partner.

Rihanna: the success of your title

In the title Love The Way you Lie, Rihanna and Eminem have wanted to follow-up relationship problems they have lived through. So, between the love and the violence, the clip is very explicit.

In the end, the house of the couple was to burn. A good photo to show you how to his passionate love for the burning from the inside out.

The voice and the energy and the powerful flow of Eminem mixed with the sweetness Rihanna perfectly illustrates this carnal love. A clip liked it a lot, so that fans of both artists.

On the other hand, after 5 years of its premiere on Vevo, has been watched over 1 billion times ! It was a great first of the two singers.

The single has sold over 12 million copies in just a couple of months. In France, remained 8 weeks in the top 10 of the best sales.

