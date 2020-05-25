Rihanna celebrates 15 years of career: how she built her empire? – Actu Rihanna

“Rated R”, released in 2009, marked a turning point for Rihanna from a professional point of view as a staff. With this album, the singer speaks out about painful periods of his life. At the time, the young woman is in a relationship with Chris Brown. Through her songs, she shows a darker side of his personality.

In the same year, she decides to be surrounded by two monsters of the music, Kanye West and Jay-Z. The three artists, and friends can register with the title “Run This Town”. This piece is voted best collaboration rap of the year at the ceremony of the Grammy Awards in 2009.

A year later, Rihanna is back with his fifth studio album. This one is more joyful than the previous one. Entitled “Loud”, it sells more than 1.6 copies, is the best start for the singer since the beginning of his career. On may 6, 2011, Rihanna sharing the clip of one of the singles from the album, “California King Bed”.

In 2011, Rihanna is back with her album “Talk That Talk”. It is a mixture of all the musical styles the artist has used in his previous projects. Two collaborations of well-known listed above. “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris. And the title track of her album, “Talk That Talk” with Jay-Z.