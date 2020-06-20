Rihanna celebrates the day of emancipation on Instagram !

Rihanna has shared a nice message involved in Instagram. In fact, the star has decided to celebrate the day of emancipation. She tells you everything !

Rihanna has shared a beautiful message on Instagram. The singer celebrated the The day of emancipation with his fans this Friday, June 19. Explains to you !

Rihanna is very active on social networks. In fact, the star does not hesitate to share the messages in his profile of Instagram. And she uses her page to raise awareness to their fans !

This Friday, June 19, the pump still has not hit hard ! And for a good reason : she has decided to celebrate the day of emancipation with their fans. It is a special day to celebrate the abolition of slavery in the united States.

Rihanna did not hesitate a second to put before you this day. In fact, the star published a beautiful image to celebrate the 155th Juneteeth. And their fans loved it !

The star published the logo of the movement in their profile as well as many slogans. He added that in the title “The day of the emancipation “. As always, your message has been the effect of a bomb on Instagram.

Rihanna crop over 500 000 I love in a couple of hours ! But that’s not all ! The artist has also received thousands of comments in the part of their fans.

“Thank you for talking about it ! “, “The best ! “,“Still in the fight ! “”Bravo for your message.”, “You are the queen “ I can read between the responses. Like what of the battle of the star is a pleasure for the users !

Rihanna agrees on Instagram : users validate !

This is not the first time that Rihanna agrees on the canvas. In fact, the young man was in the habit of publishing messages committed on your profile page. And their fans are so many support !

The artist day-to-day struggle against the racism. She is actively mobilized since the death of George Floyd in the united States. And this last we’re not going to change things !

Rihanna then you are going to use her notoriety to to increase awareness of the canvas. In MCE it is fans ! And you, what do you think of your fight ?

