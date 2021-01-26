CELEBRITIES

RIHANNA DANCES IN LINGERIE FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE SAVAGE X FENTY VALENTINE’S DAY COLLECTION

Posted on

What better testimonial to launch the new collection Savage X Fenty of Valentine than  Rihanna herself?

The superstar shared on Instagram a video really Not Safe At Work, where she dances crazy in transparent black lingerie from her underwear brand.

 

A few weeks before Valentine’s Day, Rihanna released the new collection just in time. Of course, the singer is the face of the glamorous campaign, posing cheekily and so confident. Here she wears the “Candy Hearts” set, which includes mesh bralette, mini skirt, and gloves.

Its new mullet cut gives the look a true rock star vibe. This is making a fashion statement.

